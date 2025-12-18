ROME, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti ‍denied ‌on Thursday he had exerted "any interference or pressure" ⁠to influence Monte ‌dei Paschi's (MPS) successful takeover of Mediobanca, which is being investigated by Milan prosecutors.

Addressing lawmakers in the lower ⁠house of parliament, Giorgetti also confirmed his "full confidence" in MPS ​chief executive Luigi Lovaglio, whose mandate ‌at the helm ⁠of the Tuscan bank expires in the first half of next year.

Lovaglio and MPS's top ​two shareholders - construction tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri, who heads the Del Vecchio family's Delfin vehicle - are being ​probed ‍over MPS' acquisition ​of merchant bank Mediobanca.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Lovaglio and the two investors acted in coordination while keeping supervisory authorities and other investors in the dark.

Giorgetti said all his discussions ⁠with bankers and other decision makers were aimed at ensuring a ​stable future for the banks involved, "without any kind of interference or pressure on the actors and holders of voting rights."

He ‌added that MPS "autonomously" opted to launch its bid for Mediobanca.

