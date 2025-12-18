Headlines
EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Union countries on Thursday approved an EU deal to delay its anti-deforestation law by a year, until December 2026, the council of the EU said in a press release, clearing the final legal hurdle so the delay can pass into law.
(Reporting by Kate Abnet, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category