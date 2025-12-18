Home > Headlines > EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law

December 18, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - ‍European ‌Union countries on ⁠Thursday ‌approved an EU ⁠deal to delay ​its anti-deforestation law ‌by a ⁠year, until December 2026, ​the council of the EU said ​in ‍a ​press release, clearing the final legal hurdle so ⁠the delay can pass ​into law.

(Reporting by Kate Abnet, ‌Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

