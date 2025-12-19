Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info
Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info
Posted on December 19, 2025
MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Friday it had closed probes of BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.
The investigations for possible unfair commercial practices, launched in February, had focused on information given by the automakers on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and on limitations to warranty cover for batteries.
The companies have agreed to revise their websites so that information is presented more clearly to consumers, the regulator said, accepting the commitments and opting against imposing any financial penalties.
The authority also polices consumer rights, and under Italian legislation, breaches of consumer rights rules can lead to company fines ranging from 5,000 euros to 10 million euros ($5,855 to $11.71 million).
The automakers also pledged to introduce a simulation tool for vehicle range to enable consumers to compare cars within the same market segment, and Stellantis, BYD and Volkswagen will have to improve warranty cover against battery degradation, the authority said.
($1 = 0.8540 euros)
