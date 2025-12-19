MILAN, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on ‍Friday ‌it had closed probes of BYD, Stellantis, Tesla ⁠and Volkswagen for ‌allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.

The investigations for possible unfair commercial practices, ⁠launched in February, had focused on information given by the ​automakers on EV driving range, battery ‌capacity degradation and ⁠on limitations to warranty cover for batteries.

The companies have agreed to revise their websites so ​that information is presented more clearly to consumers, the regulator said, accepting the commitments and opting against imposing any financial penalties.

The ​authority ‍also polices consumer ​rights, and under Italian legislation, breaches of consumer rights rules can lead to company fines ranging from 5,000 euros to 10 million euros ($5,855 to $11.71 million).

The automakers also pledged to introduce ⁠a simulation tool for vehicle range to enable consumers to compare ​cars within the same market segment, and Stellantis, BYD and Volkswagen will have to improve warranty cover against battery ‌degradation, the authority said.

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Joe Bavier)