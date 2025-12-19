UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms
UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms
Posted on December 19, 2025
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British trade minister Chris Bryant said the government had been hacked in October, partly confirming a report in the Sun newspaper, which said on Friday a Chinese group had breached systems to access Foreign Office data.
"There certainly has been a hack," Bryant told Times Radio.
"I'm not able to say whether it is directly related to Chinese operatives, or indeed, the Chinese state," he said, adding that the government was "pretty confident" that no individual would be harmed as a result.
(Reporting by William James and Sarah Young; editing by Catarina Demony)
