Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iran has "secretly released" a Greek-owned tanker it seized for two years, monitoring service Tanker Trackers said in a post on X on Monday.
It did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Nia Williams)
A tanker is a ship designed to transport liquids, such as oil, chemicals, or liquefied natural gas. These vessels are crucial in the shipping industry for moving large quantities of liquid cargo across oceans.
A monitoring service in finance refers to a company or tool that tracks and analyzes specific data, such as shipping routes or financial transactions, to provide insights and alerts to stakeholders.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category