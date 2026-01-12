Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday cleared Danish offshore wind developer Orsted to resume work on its nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which U.S. President Donald Trump's administration halted along with four other projects last month.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a legal setback for Trump, who has sought to block expansion of offshore wind in federal waters. Government attorneys had argued that the pause was justified by new, classified information regarding offshore wind's impacts on national security.
(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Nia Williams)
