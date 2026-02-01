Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Russia's Shoigu meets China's Wang Yi to discuss international and regional security amid global tensions, following recent talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S.
MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China on Sunday where he will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss security issues, Russian media outlets reported on Sunday citing the Russian Security Council.
"The sides will discuss the changing situation in the sphere of international and regional security," Interfax news agency reported, citing the council.
The trip coincides with the recent talks between Russia, Ukraine and U.S. officials aimed at putting an end to almost four-year long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Shoigu also met Wang in December in Moscow.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
International security refers to measures taken by nations and international organizations to ensure mutual survival and safety, often involving military alliances, treaties, and diplomatic negotiations.
A security council is a body within an organization, such as the United Nations, responsible for maintaining international peace and security, making decisions on conflict resolution, and enforcing sanctions.
