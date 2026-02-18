Infineon CEO Highlights Growth Potential for Humanoid Robot Microchips

Growth Prospects in the Microchip Market

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The CEO of Infineon Technologies told daily Handelsblatt that the German semiconductor maker is well-positioned to benefit from a future boom in the market for microchips used in humanoid robots.

Infineon's Position in the Market

"This could become a growth market like the one today for high-performance semiconductors in AI data centres," Jochen Hanebeck was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Technological Developments for Robots

He added that Infineon could already produce many microchips for human-like robots, partly because its business in autonomous driving, and the need for new in-house technology development was limited.

(Reporting by Myria Mildenberger and Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)