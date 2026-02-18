Infineon CEO flags growth prospects for humanoid robot chips
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Infineon's CEO highlights the growth potential in humanoid robot chips, positioning the company for a market boom similar to AI data centers.
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The CEO of Infineon Technologies told daily Handelsblatt that the German semiconductor maker is well-positioned to benefit from a future boom in the market for microchips used in humanoid robots.
"This could become a growth market like the one today for high-performance semiconductors in AI data centres," Jochen Hanebeck was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
He added that Infineon could already produce many microchips for human-like robots, partly because its business in autonomous driving, and the need for new in-house technology development was limited.
