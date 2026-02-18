UK inflation hits its lowest in nearly a year at 3.0%

UK Inflation Trends and Economic Impact

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation in January fell to its lowest since March last year but a measure of underlying price pressures, closely watched by the Bank of England, remained strong, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose by 3.0% in annual terms last month, slowing from a 3.4% increase in December, the Office for National Statistics said, as transport, food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose less quickly.

A Reuters poll of economists had shown a median forecast for headline inflation of 3.0% in January. The BoE projected earlier this month that it would ease to 2.9%.

Consumer Price Changes

Wednesday's data showed inflation for services - closely watched as a gauge of domestic price pressures by the BoE - slowed by less-than-expected to 4.4% from 4.5% in December, above poll expectations for a fall to 4.3%.

British inflation has run higher than in the United States and in the euro zone where it stood at 2.4% and 1.7% respectively in January.

Sterling was little changed against the U.S. dollar after the ONS data.

Bank of England's Projections

The BoE expects the pace of price rises to slow sharply to almost its 2% target in April as last year's rises in utility costs and other government-controlled tariffs fall out of the annual comparison.

Market Reactions

Investors mostly expect the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.5% in March after a tight vote to keep borrowing costs on hold in February. However, some policymakers remain worried about underlying inflation pressure.

Financial markets on Tuesday priced a second quarter-point interest rate cut by the BoE by the end of in 2026.

ONS data last week painted a downbeat picture of Britain's economy at the end of 2025 with output barely growing. Figures released on Tuesday showed the labour market was still losing jobs although there were some signs of a stabilisation.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg)