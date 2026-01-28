Montenegro Faces Potential Fuel Shortages Amid Truckers' Blockade

Impact of Truckers' Blockade on Fuel Supply

BELGRADE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Montenegro could face fuel shortages due to region-wide protests and a blockade of the Adriatic port of Bar by truck drivers over restrictive EU entry rules that have left them facing deportation for exceeding Schengen visit limits.

Current Fuel Supply Situation

The port of Bar is the biggest entry point for overseas fuel imports into Montenegro, which has no oil refining capacity of its own. It also houses the country's largest fuel depots.

Truckers' Demands and Protests

Blockades of border crossings in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and North Macedonia that began on Monday have halted transport along a critical road corridor linking the EU with Turkey and the Middle East.

Government Response

In a statement late on Tuesday, the Montenegrin Energy Ministry said it asked oil companies for information on stocks, and on the estimated period during which regular fuel supplies could be maintained.

It said current supplies had effectively been reduced to the fuel available at petrol stations, which would allow the market to operate for only a few more days.

The ministry also urged people to avoid purchasing excessive quantities of fuel at petrol stations.

Montenegrin police said earlier the truckers have a permit to protest until midday on Thursday.

The truckers are demanding an extension of the allowed stay in the Schengen free travel area, saying that with the large volumes of freight they transport, they reach the visit limit quickly.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ros Russell)