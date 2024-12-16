Holcim completes $1.1 billion share buyback

FinanceHolcim completes $1.1 billion share buyback
Published : 1 day ago, on
ZURICH (Reuters) – Holcim has completed its 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.12 billion) share buyback, purchasing 2.1% of its share capital, the Swiss building materials company said on Monday.
The 12.25 million shares in the scheme will be canceled, subject to shareholders’ approval next year, reducing the amount of outstanding shares to 566,875,513.
($1 = 0.8904 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
