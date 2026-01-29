Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to skip the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels next month, following a trend of US officials missing key NATO gatherings.
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not expected to attend a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels next month, a U.S. official and a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.
If Hegseth does not attend the regular gathering, he will be the second U.S. Cabinet Secretary in a row to skip a NATO ministerial meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the last NATO foreign ministers' meeting in December.
(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Phil Stewart, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
The U.S. Defense Secretary is the head of the Department of Defense and is responsible for the nation's military policies and operations.
NATO ministerial meetings are gatherings of defense ministers from NATO member countries to discuss security issues, military strategies, and collaborative defense efforts.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category