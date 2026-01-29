Church of England's Senior Cleric Exonerated in Abuse Case Oversight

Investigation Findings and Reactions

By Muvija M

Background of the Case

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Church of England's second most senior cleric, Stephen Cottrell, was cleared of misconduct by an investigating judge over his handling of a priest who had committed sexual abuse, documents showed on Thursday.

Cottrell's Response

Cottrell faced criticism in late 2024 over allowing priest David Tudor to remain in ministry during his oversight from 2010, despite a history of abuse.

Church's Future Steps

In findings published on the Church's website, the church-appointed President of Tribunals Stephen Males concluded that, although some mistakes were made in the handling of Tudor's case, the threshold for misconduct was not met.

Males, a former Court of Appeal and High Court judge, noted that Cottrell had no power to remove Tudor from ministry and could not be held responsible for the decision to allow Tudor back into ministry, as it was made before his time.

The Church - central to 85 million Anglicans worldwide - is hoping to turn a page under new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally following a string of abuse scandals that culminated in the resignation of its previous leader Justin Welby in 2024.

In response to the findings, Cottrell, who is the Archbishop of York, said he welcomed scrutiny of his decisions.

"We all have much to learn from this case. There are some things I wish I had done differently," he said.

Cottrell was briefed about Tudor when he became Bishop of Chelmsford in 2010 and worked with professionals to minimise the risk. But he said in a 2024 statement that he did not have legal grounds to suspend him until nine years later when police arrested Tudor.

Tudor was banned from ministry for life by a Church tribunal after admitting sexual misconduct. The BBC broadcaster has reported that he had paid a woman who alleges he sexually abused her 10,000 pounds ($12,600) in compensation.

Reuters was not able to establish the whereabouts of Tudor, or contact him for comment.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)