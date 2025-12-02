Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January-November period
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greece recorded a central government primary budget surplus of 12.65 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in the 11 months to the end of November, beating a targeted surplus of 7.70 billion euros, provisional data from the finance ministry showed on Wednesday.
The primary surplus, which excludes debt-servicing costs, was driven by higher tax revenues and transfers, while spending remained below projected levels.
Tax revenues reached 64.97 billion euros in the period, about 330 million euros above target, while expenditures were 2.64 billion euros below target at 63.61 billion.
Interest payments were slightly higher than anticipated at 7.61 billion euros, but did not offset the primary result.
Greece has recovered from a debilitating 2009-2018 financial crisis and has overshot its fiscal targets, partly thanks to robust receipts from tackling tax evasion and expanding electronic payments.
($1 = 0.8542 euros)
(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
