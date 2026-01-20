Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Greece and Israel will collaborate on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity, enhancing their defense ties. The partnership includes joint military exercises.
ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece will cooperate with Israel on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday after meeting his Israeli counterpart in Athens.
With strong economic and diplomatic ties, Greece and Israel operate an air training center on Greek territory and have held joint military drills in recent years.
(Reporting by Elefterios Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. It involves implementing measures to safeguard sensitive information and ensure the integrity of data.
Anti-drone systems are technologies designed to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones. These systems are used to protect sensitive areas from potential threats posed by drones.
A joint military exercise is a coordinated training event conducted by two or more military forces. These exercises aim to enhance interoperability and readiness among participating nations.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category