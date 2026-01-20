EU nears historic trade deal with India, von der Leyen

Overview of the EU-India Trade Agreement

DAVOS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Union is on the verge of concluding a free trade agreement with India, although work remains to get it over the line, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Significance of the Deal

"There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," she said in a section of her speech on EU efforts to diversify its trade.

Upcoming Visit by Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen is expected to visit India early next week.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer)