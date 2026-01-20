Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
The EU is nearing a historic trade deal with India, impacting 2 billion people and a quarter of global GDP, as announced by Ursula von der Leyen at Davos.
DAVOS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Union is on the verge of concluding a free trade agreement with India, although work remains to get it over the line, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
"There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," she said in a section of her speech on EU efforts to diversify its trade.
Von der Leyen is expected to visit India early next week.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer)
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU's day-to-day operations.
