Platinum hits record high on tight supply, EU combustion-engine ban reversal
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 26, 2025
Posted on December 26, 2025
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Platinum jumped to an all-time high on Friday, on track for its biggest annual rise ever, as supply constraints, an unexpected EU policy U-turn on the 2035 combustion-engine ban, and shifting investor flows out of gold fuelled the rally.
Platinum prices rose 8% to an all-time high at $2,413.62 per ounce by 0304 GMT.
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru)
