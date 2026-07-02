Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards 2026: Banco do Brasil Wins Dual Honours for Transformation and Youth Banking Excellence in Brazil

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Banco do Brasil has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards, winning Best Bank Transformation Brazil 2026 and Best Bank for Youth & Students Brazil 2026. These prestigious recognitions highlight the bank’s …

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Banco do Brasil has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards, winning Best Bank Transformation Brazil 2026 and Best Bank for Youth & Students Brazil 2026. These prestigious recognitions highlight the bank’s exceptional performance in driving large-scale transformation while simultaneously delivering impactful, youth-focused banking solutions across Brazil.

Banco do Brasil’s dual recognition underscores its strategic vision, operational excellence, and ability to innovate in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. The bank has demonstrated a strong commitment to redefining banking experiences through digital transformation while fostering financial inclusion among younger demographics.

The awards were determined following a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process conducted by Global Banking & Finance Review®. A wide range of criteria were applied to ensure a holistic assessment of performance and impact. These included, but were not limited to:

a. Innovation in digital banking platforms and services

b. Effectiveness and execution of transformation strategies

c. Enhancement of customer experience and engagement

d. Accessibility and inclusivity of financial products

e. Integration of advanced technologies such as AI, automation, and mobile banking

f. Market impact and competitive positioning within Brazil

g. Relevance and adoption of products among youth and student segments

h. Scalability and long-term sustainability of initiatives

i. Operational efficiency improvements and measurable outcomes

j. Brand strength, trust, and customer loyalty

These criteria reflect Global Banking & Finance Review®’s structured approach to recognising excellence, ensuring that winners demonstrate both innovation and tangible results across multiple performance areas .

Banco do Brasil’s achievement in securing Best Bank Transformation Brazil 2026 highlights its success in implementing a comprehensive transformation strategy. The bank has made significant strides in modernising its operations, enhancing digital capabilities, and streamlining processes to deliver seamless, efficient, and secure banking services. Its focus on leveraging technology to improve both internal efficiency and customer-facing solutions has positioned it as a leader in Brazil’s banking transformation landscape.

Equally significant is the bank’s recognition as Best Bank for Youth & Students Brazil 2026, which reflects its strong commitment to serving younger customers. Banco do Brasil has introduced tailored financial products, intuitive digital platforms, and financial education initiatives designed specifically for students and young professionals. By prioritising accessibility, simplicity, and engagement, the bank has successfully built meaningful connections with the next generation of customers.

Commenting on Banco do Brasil’s dual honours, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, stated:

“Banco do Brasil’s success at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards is a clear reflection of its ability to balance innovation with inclusivity. Winning both Best Bank Transformation Brazil 2026 and Best Bank for Youth & Students Brazil 2026 demonstrates a comprehensive approach to growth—one that not only transforms the institution but also empowers future generations. We extend our congratulations to Banco do Brasil for setting a strong benchmark in the Brazilian banking sector.”

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards continue to celebrate institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and resilience in the global financial industry. Banco do Brasil’s dual honours reinforce its reputation as a forward-thinking institution that is shaping the future of banking in Brazil through both technological advancement and customer-centric initiatives.

As the financial sector continues to evolve, Banco do Brasil’s achievements highlight the importance of combining digital transformation with targeted strategies that address the needs of specific customer segments. Its ability to deliver on both fronts positions it as a standout performer in the region.

About Banco do Brasil

Banco do Brasil is one of Latin America’s largest and most established financial institutions, with a history spanning over two centuries. The bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, digital transformation, and financial inclusion, Banco do Brasil continues to play a vital role in supporting Brazil’s economic growth while delivering value-driven services to millions of customers.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).