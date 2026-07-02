Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® 2026: Arab National Bank Wins Dual Honours

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Arab National Bank has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, being named Best Retail Bank Saudi Arabia 2026 and Best SME Bank Saudi Arabia 2026. This remarkable achievement underscores the bank’s continu…

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Arab National Bank has secured dual honours at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, being named Best Retail Bank Saudi Arabia 2026 and Best SME Bank Saudi Arabia 2026. This remarkable achievement underscores the bank’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric banking across two of the most critical segments of the financial services industry.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognise institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, strategic growth, and a strong commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. Arab National Bank’s dual recognition reflects its ability to consistently deliver high-quality retail banking services while also playing a vital role in supporting the growth and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia.

Arab National Bank’s success was determined through a rigorous evaluation process based on multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Product Innovation and Service Excellence – introduction of advanced retail banking products and tailored SME financing solutions designed to meet diverse customer needs.

b. Customer Experience and Satisfaction – strong emphasis on delivering seamless, personalised banking experiences supported by high engagement and retention levels.

c. Digital Transformation and Technological Advancement – integration of digital banking platforms, mobile solutions, and fintech capabilities to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

d. Market Performance and Growth – sustained expansion in retail customer base and SME lending portfolios, demonstrating strong market positioning.

e. Financial Inclusion and Accessibility – initiatives aimed at broadening access to financial services, particularly for SMEs and underserved retail segments.

f. Operational Efficiency and Process Optimisation – streamlined operations ensuring faster service delivery and improved customer outcomes.

g. Risk Management and Governance – adherence to robust regulatory frameworks and implementation of effective risk management practices.

These criteria form part of Global Banking & Finance Review®’s comprehensive assessment framework, ensuring that award winners demonstrate both measurable performance and long-term strategic value .

Arab National Bank’s retail banking division has been recognised for its comprehensive range of offerings, including innovative personal banking solutions, digital banking services, and customer-focused initiatives that enhance convenience and accessibility. The bank’s continuous investment in digital transformation has enabled it to deliver a seamless and efficient banking experience, positioning it as a leader in the Saudi retail banking landscape.

In parallel, the bank’s SME banking operations have demonstrated exceptional strength in supporting the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Through tailored financing solutions, advisory services, and efficient credit processes, Arab National Bank has empowered SMEs to scale operations, enhance productivity, and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts under Vision 2030.

Commenting on this achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

“Arab National Bank’s dual recognition as Best Retail Bank Saudi Arabia 2026 and Best SME Bank Saudi Arabia 2026 is a testament to its strong strategic vision and commitment to excellence. The bank has successfully combined innovation with customer-centric service delivery while playing a crucial role in supporting SME growth in Saudi Arabia. We extend our congratulations to the entire organisation for this outstanding accomplishment at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®.”

The recognition further highlights Arab National Bank’s ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics while maintaining a strong focus on customer needs and market demands. Its continued efforts in digital innovation, operational excellence, and SME empowerment have set a benchmark for the banking sector in the region.

Global Banking & Finance Review® remains dedicated to recognising institutions that drive innovation, deliver exceptional performance, and contribute to the advancement of the global financial industry. The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® continue to serve as a trusted platform for celebrating excellence and leadership across the banking and finance sector.

About Arab National Bank

Arab National Bank is a leading financial institution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering a comprehensive range of banking and financial services across retail, corporate, and SME segments. The bank is recognised for its strong focus on innovation, customer service, and sustainable growth, playing a significant role in supporting economic development and financial inclusion in the region.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).