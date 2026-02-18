UK's BAE Systems posts better-than-expected 12% profit rise
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
BAE Systems, the UK's largest defence contractor, reported a 12% profit rise to 3.32 billion pounds, driven by global demand and a record order backlog.
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence contractor, reported a better-than-expected 12% rise in full-year operating profit to 3.32 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) as global demand swelled its order backlog to a record 83.6 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7377 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)
Operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding any income derived from non-operational activities. It reflects the efficiency of a company's operations.
An order backlog is a list of orders received by a company that have not yet been fulfilled. It indicates demand for a company's products or services and can impact future revenue.
Demand refers to the desire of consumers to purchase goods or services at a given price. High demand can lead to increased sales and revenue for businesses, impacting their overall profitability.
Defense contractors are companies that provide products and services to military and defense organizations. They play a crucial role in national security by supplying weapons, technology, and support services.
