Germany's BayWa in talks with financiers and shareholders on possible changes to restructuring process
BayWa is in talks with financiers and shareholders to adjust its restructuring process, with no immediate liquidity impact but potential delays in financial statements.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - German agricultural supplies trader BayWa is in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments to its restructuring process, it said on Monday.
The German agriculture and energy group's statement said there will be no direct impact on its liquidity but the developments could affect the timetable for publishing 2025 financial statements.
BayWa, whose chief executive stepped down last month, warned of major deviations from business planning at its renewables arm, which could hit proceeds from the planned sale of its stake in the business.
The restructuring follows a debt-fuelled overseas expansion strategy that led the company to the brink of bankruptcy.
