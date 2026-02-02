BayWa Engages Shareholders and Financiers to Revise Restructuring Plans

BayWa's Restructuring Process

Feb 2 (Reuters) - German agricultural supplies trader BayWa is in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments to its restructuring process, it said on Monday.

Impact on Financial Statements

The German agriculture and energy group's statement said there will be no direct impact on its liquidity but the developments could affect the timetable for publishing 2025 financial statements.

Challenges in Renewables Sector

BayWa, whose chief executive stepped down last month, warned of major deviations from business planning at its renewables arm, which could hit proceeds from the planned sale of its stake in the business.

Background of Debt-Fuelled Expansion

The restructuring follows a debt-fuelled overseas expansion strategy that led the company to the brink of bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in BarcelonaEditing by David Goodman)