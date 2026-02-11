Germany's Commerzbank says 2026 net profit will likely surpass target
February 11, 2026
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Commerzbank expects its 2026 net profit to surpass the initial target of 3.2 billion euros, amid takeover speculations by UniCredit.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank, fending off a possible takeover by Italy's UniCredit, said on Wednesday that net profit in 2026 would probably exceed its original target of 3.2 billion euros ($3.81 billion).
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia WeissEditing by Linda Pasquini)
Net profit is the amount of money a company has left after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from total revenue. It is a key indicator of a company's profitability.
A financial outlook is a projection of a company's future financial performance based on current data and trends. It includes estimates of revenue, expenses, and profitability.
