Germany's Cologne/Bonn airport halts operations over technical glitch, says WDR
Cologne/Bonn airport halted operations due to a security system failure, impacting passenger screening. The cause is under investigation.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Operations at Germany's Cologne/Bonn airport have been suspended because of an outage of the passenger security screening system, regional broadcaster WDR reported on Friday.
