China holds roundtable meeting with German companies
China's Ministry of Commerce met with 60 German companies, including BASF and BMW, to discuss a fair business environment, highlighting strong economic ties.
BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it held a meeting with representatives from 60 German companies including BASF, BMW Group and Bayer on Thursday, adding that both countries are committed to a fair and stable business environment.
