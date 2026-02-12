Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister says
Germany plans to send 5 more PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine, contingent on international contributions. Defence Minister Pistorius is optimistic about the collaboration.
By Maria Martinez
BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.
"We all know it is about saving lives," Pistorius said in Brussels after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
"It's a matter of days and not a matter of weeks or months," he added.
The minister noted that the Patriots announcement has not been approved by national governments yet, but he said he is "very optimistic" the 30+5 can be achieved.
(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Military aid refers to the assistance provided by one country to another in the form of weapons, equipment, training, or financial support to enhance their military capabilities.
Missile interceptors are defense systems designed to detect and destroy incoming missiles before they can reach their intended targets, thereby protecting a country from potential attacks.
The PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is a surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept and destroy tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.
