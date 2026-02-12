Germany Plans to Send 5 More Missile Interceptors to Ukraine

Germany's Commitment to Ukraine's Defense

By Maria Martinez

Details of the PAC-3 Missile Delivery

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

Statements from Defence Minister Boris Pistorius

PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

International Collaboration on Military Aid

"We all know it is about saving lives," Pistorius said in Brussels after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"It's a matter of days and not a matter of weeks or months," he added.

The minister noted that the Patriots announcement has not been approved by national governments yet, but he said he is "very optimistic" the 30+5 can be achieved.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)