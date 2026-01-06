BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The centre-left premier of the eastern German state of Brandenburg said on Tuesday he would run a minority government pending talks to form a new majority after the coalition with the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) collapsed.

The political turbulence in Brandenburg, the region around the capital Berlin, is unlikely to have any immediate impact on conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's national coalition.

But it underlines the volatility in German politics, notably in eastern Germany, ahead of a series of state and local elections this year. The elections, including two in eastern states, could see the already weakening support for the traditional centre-right and centre-left parties in Merz's coalition further eroded.

Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke said repeated disagreements with the BSW made further cooperation impossible. He ruled out new state elections and said he would seek talks with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union - Merz's party - to see whether a new coalition could be formed to succeed the one formed with BSW in November 2024.

In the meantime, he would run the government with his existing ministers, including Finance Minister Robert Crumbach, whose decision to quit the BSW triggered the crisis.

The BSW, formed as a breakaway from the Left party, the successor to the old East German Communist Party, combines left-wing economic policies with calls for immigration restrictions and opposition to military support for Ukraine.

But it has struggled to contain infighting over leadership and strategy, and Wagenknecht, a former co-leader of the Left, herself stepped down as party leader last year.

As well as Crumbach, who accused BSW members of refusing to accept the responsibilities of government, two other BSW state lawmakers resigned, leaving the coalition without a majority.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Mark Heinrich)