Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany's defence ministry said on Tuesday that soldiers of its Air and Missile Defence Task Force had concluded their mission in Poland as planned and that its Patriot systems had been relocated back to Germany.
"Even after the Patriot systems have been relocated, Germany will continue to make numerous contributions to protecting the eastern flank of the (NATO) alliance territory and our partners," the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)
