Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Posted on December 16, 2025

SARAJEVO, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bosnian police on Tuesday ‍detained ‌two officials over a deadly fire ⁠at a retirement ‌home in the northeastern town of Tuzla that killed 17 people, prosecutors said.

The ⁠fire broke out on the evening of November ​4 on the seventh floor ‌of the building, ⁠where 180 elderly residents lived.

Ten people died during the night from breathing ​in fumes and seven more died in the following days. Dozens were hurt.

An initial investigation showed the fire ​was ‍caused by ​a short circuit in the room of one of the residents.

Prosecutors allege the officials failed to provide fire protection measures, adequate staffing and security systems ⁠that could have sped up evacuation. Both were questioned ​as accomplices in committing grave criminal acts against public safety, the prosecutor's office said.

Further steps will ‌be decided after questioning, it said.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ros Russell)

