UK Government Considers Accelerating 3% Defence Spending Goal

UK Defence Spending Plans

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The British government is considering bringing forward the date by which it will spend 3% of economic output on defence, just a year after it last increased its targets, the BBC reported on Monday.

Britain said in February last year that it would increase annual defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and target 3% in the next parliament, which is expected to begin after an election due in 2029.

The BBC said, however, that Prime Minister Keir Starmer's aides were now looking at proposals to meet that 3% ambition by the end of the current parliament. It said no decision had been taken but there was a recognition that the current plans would not cover rising defence costs.

Current Defence Spending Status

Starmer told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Europe had come together to support Ukraine with the supply of weapons and munitions but he added: "it is clear that we are going to have to spend more faster".

Financial Implications of Increased Spending

The latest NATO estimates show that Britain spent 2.3% of GDP on defence in 2024.

Government's Budget Adjustments

Struggling with high debt and spending commitments, the government last year cut its international aid budget in order to fund the hike to 2.5% but is yet to publish a defence investment plan that would set out its spending priorities, something that frustrated the defence industry.

Britain's budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said last year that increasing spending to 3% of GDP would cost an additional 17.3 billion pounds ($24 billion) in 2029-30.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7332 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)