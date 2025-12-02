German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry
German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's economy appears to have had a robust start to the fourth quarter of 2025 based on current indicators, even as business expectations and consumer sentiment somewhat deteriorated, said the economy ministry in its monthly report.
"At the end of the year, the German economy continues to find itself in a tension between a challenging external economic environment on the one hand and a gradual domestic stabilization on the other," said the ministry in its report published Monday.
(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category