Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV

December 15, 2025

PARIS, ‌Dec ‍15 (Reuters) - ‌France's Louvre museum ⁠in ‌Paris will ⁠remain closed ​all of Monday ‌after ⁠its staff voted ​in favour of a strike, ​union ‍representatives ​told BFM TV.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, ⁠writing by ​Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing ‌by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

