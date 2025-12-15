Headlines
Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - France's Louvre museum in Paris will remain closed all of Monday after its staff voted in favour of a strike, union representatives told BFM TV.
