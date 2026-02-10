German steelmaker Salzgitter sees modest sales growth in 2026

Sales Forecast and Economic Outlook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter said on Tuesday it expected only a modest improvement in the economic environment in 2026, forecasting an around 500 million euro ($595 million) rise in annual sales.

Current Sales Performance

It said the German government's planned investment programmes had not yet boosted economic recovery, but that it expected the European Union's trade defence measures to have a positive effect on the results.

Impact of Government Investments

The group expects sales of around 9.5 billion euros in 2026, after reporting preliminary sales of 9 billion euros for last year, slightly below analysts' expectations of 9.11 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

Joint Ventures and Earnings

Salzgitter said the guidance did not factor in the effects of a possible continuation of Huettenwerke Krupp Mannesmann, a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp and France's Vallourec, which Salzgitter is planning to buy out from its partners.

The group's preliminary 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization stood at 376 million euros, significantly below the year-ago figure of 445 million euros but above the 334 million euros expected by analysts.

Preliminary loss before taxes was 28 million euros, against a loss of 296 million euros in 2024. Analysts had on average forecast a loss of 72 million euros.

Salzgitter said the results compared favourably with its latest 2025 guidance thanks to a contribution of 180 million euros from copper and precious metals producer Aurubis, in which Salzgitter holds a 25.5% stake, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 0.8401 euros)

(Reporting by Bernadette Hogg in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)