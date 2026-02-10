Lufthansa to Experience Significant Flight Disruptions Due to Strikes

Overview of Lufthansa Strikes

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 - Major flight disruptions are likely on Thursday at Lufthansa Group's core German airline, its freight arm Lufthansa Cargo and its short-haul carrier CityLine after two separate unions called for strikes by pilots and cabin crew.

Impact on Flights

German pilots' union VC on Tuesday called a 24-hour strike on February 12 at Lufthansa Group's main German airline and Lufthansa Cargo in a dispute over pensions.

The union's members declared their readiness to strike in a ballot at the end of last September to pressure Lufthansa into granting more generous retirement benefits. Talks have since resumed but have been intermittent and without result.

The strike will affect all flights departing from German airports on February 12, VC (Vereinigung Cockpit) said in a statement.

Union Actions and Responses

Separately, the UFO union of flight attendants called on its members at CityLine to strike on Thursday over the planned shutdown of its flight operations and "the employer’s continued refusal to negotiate a collective social plan".

All Lufthansa CityLine departures from Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Bremen, Stuttgart, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hanover will be affected, it said.

Lufthansa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Additional Reporting by Olaf Brenner; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Sarah Marsh. Editing by Mark Potter)