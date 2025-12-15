Italy's Caltagirone group strengthens governance procedure over Generali, MPS stakes

MILAN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Caltagirone construction group, ‍a leading ‌investor in bank Monte dei Paschi di ⁠Siena and insurer ‌Generali, said on Monday it was beefing up governance controls relating to the two investments.

The ⁠decision comes after Milan prosecutors placed under investigation Chairman ​Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone as part of ‌a probe into ⁠alleged hidden coordinated action with another major investor to gain control of merchant bank ​Mediobanca and Generali through Monte dei Paschi.

The Caltagirone group rebutted the allegations in a statement, "reaffirming ... its strong belief in the ​integrity ‍of the chairman's ​conduct, expressing the hope that this will soon be formally recognised."

It said the chairman had decided to give up delegated powers to vote at the shareholder meetings of ⁠Monte dei Paschi and Generali.

If required to vote at the ​meetings, the Caltagirone group will first consult its independent board members, possibly enlist external advisers, and finally have ‌the decision approved by its board, it said.

