Home > Headlines > France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue
Headlines

France says cattle disease under control as farm protests continue

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PARIS, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - France said on Monday the lumpy skin disease ‍affecting cattle ‌is under control in the country even as farmers continue ⁠a second week of protests ‌against the government's handling of the virus by blocking highways with tractors and dumping manure.

Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that ⁠affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While not harmful to ​humans, it often results in trade restrictions and ‌severe economic losses.

French rules require ⁠the entire herd be culled when an outbreak is detected, a measure some unions consider excessive and cruel.

"Today, we no ​longer have a single case of lumpy skin disease in France, so the situation is under control," French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told BFM TV.

"So we must remain hopeful that we can ​defeat ‍this disease, and we ​can do it," she added.

Genevard was traveling to Haute-Garonne in southwestern France to launch a campaign to vaccinate an additional one million cattle in affected regions, on top of the one million already inoculated.

By December 14, 113 outbreaks of lumpy skin disease had been ⁠detected and 3,300 cattle had been slaughtered in France this year, accounting for 0.02% of ​the French herd, the ministry said.

Genevard, backed by the country's largest farm union FNSEA, says the policy of total stamping out is indispensable.

If unchecked, the disease could wipe out ‌1.5 million cattle or 10% of the French herd, she told Le Parisien.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related Posts
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank, health ministry says
Peace deal gives Ukraine security guarantees similar to Article 5, official says
Peace deal gives Ukraine security guarantees similar to Article 5, official says
European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle
European drone wall, other 'flagship' defence projects at risk in EU power struggle
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing
Jimmy Lai remains beacon of Hong Kong press freedom, say ex-colleagues awaiting his sentencing
US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release
US eases sanctions on three Belarus potash companies after prisoner release
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
UK watchdog Ofqual fines Pearson 2 million pound for standards breaches
UK watchdog Ofqual fines Pearson 2 million pound for standards breaches
EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains
EU's Kallas: China is increasingly weaponizing economic ties for political gains
Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions
Romania's government survives no-confidence vote over judicial pensions
French senators approve 2026 budget bill ministers say will worsen fiscal deficit
French senators approve 2026 budget bill ministers say will worsen fiscal deficit
Nobel laureate Machado injured as she fled Venezuela, spokesperson says
Nobel laureate Machado injured as she fled Venezuela, spokesperson says
Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown
Russian opposition party that wants Ukraine ceasefire vows to keep campaigning despite crackdown

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Cricket-Stokes issues Ashes rallying cry for England players

Cricket-Stokes issues Ashes rallying cry for England players

Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto

Russian court rules in favour of Rusal in $1.32 billion lawsuit against Rio Tinto

Gazans struggle to retrieve bodies as storms lash war-damaged buildings

Gazans struggle to retrieve bodies as storms lash war-damaged buildings

Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says

Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time, source says

German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute

German far-right lawmaker charged with making Nazi salute

Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources

Exclusive-France and Italy aligned on need to delay final Mercosur vote, say sources

Germany's Mittelstand loses faith in government's ability to revive economy

Germany's Mittelstand loses faith in government's ability to revive economy

Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan

Germany deepens commitment to Ukraine's defence in 10-point plan

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

Doctors in England to strike after they reject government's offer

Ukraine says higher freight tariffs are inevitable

Ukraine says higher freight tariffs are inevitable

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

ECB criticises Italy over budget measures affecting banks

Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?

Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?

View All Headlines Posts
;