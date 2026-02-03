Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
French prosecutors seek a 5-year ban from public office for Marine Le Pen over EU funds misuse in her appeal trial.
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French prosecutors on Tuesday requested a four-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from public office for far-right leader Marine Le Pen in her appeal trial over the misuse of European Union funds.
They did not request an immediate enforcement of the sentence.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Elissa Darwish, Writing by Gianluca Lo Nostro, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
Misuse of funds refers to the improper or illegal use of money allocated for specific purposes, often involving fraud or mismanagement, leading to financial losses or legal consequences.
European Union funds are financial resources provided by the EU to support various projects and initiatives across member states, aimed at promoting economic development, social inclusion, and regional cohesion.
A prison sentence is a legal punishment imposed by a court, requiring an individual to serve time in prison for committing a crime, with the duration determined by the severity of the offense.
An appeal trial is a legal process where a higher court reviews the decision of a lower court to determine if there were errors in the application of law or procedure, potentially leading to a reversal or modification of the original ruling.
