Fraport expects significant decline in 2026 net earnings, first dividend since 2019
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - German airports operator Fraport said on Friday it expects a significant decline in net earnings for 2026.
This is due to an increased depreciation of around 140 million euros ($164 million) as well as higher interest expenses of approximately 90 million euros, it said.
It foresees a dividend payment of 1 euro per share for the 2025 financial year, to be distributed in 2026, as it expects free cash flow to turn positive in that year.
It would be the first planned dividend payment from the company since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, after it said in November it would likely meet the requirements it had previously set, including the end of cash outflows from investments into its airports around the world.
($1 = 0.8530 euros)
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro; editing by Matthias Williams and Thomas Escritt)
