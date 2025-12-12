Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - German airports operator Fraport ‍said ‌on Friday it expects a significant decline ⁠in net ‌earnings for 2026.

This is due to an increased depreciation of around 140 ⁠million euros ($164 million) as well as higher interest ​expenses of approximately 90 million ‌euros, it said.

It ⁠foresees a dividend payment of 1 euro per share for the ​2025 financial year, to be distributed in 2026, as it expects free cash flow to turn ​positive ‍in that year.

It ​would be the first planned dividend payment from the company since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, after it said in November it ⁠would likely meet the requirements it had previously ​set, including the end of cash outflows from investments into its airports around the world.

($1 = ‌0.8530 euros)

