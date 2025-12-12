Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said ‍on ‌Friday the European Medicines Agency's ⁠committee has ‌issued a positive opinion for a 7.2 mg dose ⁠of weight-loss drug Wegovy, providing an ​option for greater weight ‌loss.

In a 1,407-patient ⁠trial, adults with obesity but without diabetes who ​took the 7.2 mg dose lost an average 20.7% of body weight, and ​about ‍one in ​three achieved weight loss of 25% or more, with safety and tolerability consistent with the approved 2.4 ⁠mg dose, Novo said.

The higher dose is ​also under review in the U.S., the UK and several other ‌countries.

