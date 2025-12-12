EU drugs regulator backs higher dose of Novo's Wegovy
EU drugs regulator backs higher dose of Novo's Wegovy
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Friday the European Medicines Agency's committee has issued a positive opinion for a 7.2 mg dose of weight-loss drug Wegovy, providing an option for greater weight loss.
In a 1,407-patient trial, adults with obesity but without diabetes who took the 7.2 mg dose lost an average 20.7% of body weight, and about one in three achieved weight loss of 25% or more, with safety and tolerability consistent with the approved 2.4 mg dose, Novo said.
The higher dose is also under review in the U.S., the UK and several other countries.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category