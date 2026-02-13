Survey Reveals France's Heightened Security Concerns in the EU

France's Security Concerns in the EU

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eight in 10 French people worry about their country's security and only about four in 10 believe the EU can protect them, making France among the least trusting of Brussels' defence role, a survey by the European Commission showed on Friday.

Overall, 68% of Europeans are worried about threats, with the Netherlands, Denmark, Cyprus, and Germany also reporting relatively high levels of concern, according to the Eurobarometer survey, which was released ahead of the Munich Security Conference that starts on Friday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Survey Findings

The survey was released just as the annual Munich Security Conference kicked off on Friday, with around 70 heads of state and government expected to discuss myriad threats including Russia's war in Ukraine and the huge ructions to global trade.

French President Emmanuel Macron has adopted a tougher line on Russia while allowing lower‑level dialogue to continue, a posture that follows his earlier confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump over transatlantic defence.

BY THE NUMBERS

- 68% of survey respondents believe their country faces a threat, with the highest concern in France (80%), the Netherlands and Denmark (77%), and Cyprus and Germany (75%)

- 52% trust the EU to boost defence, peaking at 76% in Luxembourg, 74% in Portugal and 71% in Lithuania

- 74% of respondents back the EU's current defence investment or seek higher spending, with strongest support in Portugal (89%), Finland (83%), Lithuania (80%) and Spain (80%)

Future Discussions on Defense

WHAT'S NEXT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the conference in Munich on Friday he had begun confidential talks with France on a joint European nuclear deterrent, saying the region had to become stronger in order to reset its relationship with the U.S.

(Reporting by Jerome TerroyEditing by Gareth Jones)