Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
France postpones the G7 finance ministers meeting to next week due to scheduling conflicts with the Davos Forum, impacting global finance discussions.
PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French government has pushed back plans for an online G7 finance ministers meeting from Wednesday to next week because of scheduling problems, a French finance ministry official said.
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, whose government holds the G7 presidency this year, said on Monday he wanted a meeting with counterparts in the "coming days" after the Trump administration threatened new tariff hikes on some European countries.
The Finance Ministry official said invitations for a meeting on Wednesday had been sent, but tight scheduling and the Davos World Economic Forum meant it would have to be held next week instead.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Ingrid Melander)
The G7 meeting is a gathering of finance ministers from seven major advanced economies to discuss global economic issues, policies, and cooperation.
Tariff hikes refer to increases in taxes imposed on imported goods, which can affect trade relationships and economic conditions.
The Davos World Economic Forum is an annual meeting where global leaders from various sectors discuss economic issues and initiatives.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category