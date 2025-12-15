Home > Headlines > Opening at Paris Louvre museum delayed as employees discuss possible strike
Opening at Paris Louvre museum delayed as employees discuss possible strike

December 15, 2025

PARIS, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Paris Louvre ‍museum ‌did not open at 0800 GMT on ⁠Monday as ‌usual as staff was meeting to discuss a strike over pay and working ⁠conditions, potentially disrupting access for thousands of ​visitors to the world's most-visited ‌museum.

The walkout, if ⁠confirmed, will come at a particularly difficult time for the museum, ​which is still reeling from an October jewel heist worth 88 million euros  ($103.31 million) and recent infrastructure ​problems ‍including a ​water leak that damaged ancient books.

Visitors arriving at the Louvre on Monday may face partial or complete gallery closures, longer queues, and limited ⁠access to certain collections, though the full extent of ​the disruption will depend on how many of the museum's 2,200 staff join the strike.

(Reporting ‌by Benoit Tessier, Noemie Olive, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

