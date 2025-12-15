China to fall out of Germany's top five export destinations for first time since 2010

BERLIN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will ‍fall out ‌of Germany's top five export ⁠destinations for ‌the first time since 2010, dropping to seventh place as shipments ⁠decline 10% to 81 billion euros ($95.04 ​billion) this year, a government ‌trade agency ⁠forecast on Monday.

China will be overtaken by both Britain and ​Italy, falling from fifth place last year, according to Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI).

"On the one ​hand, ‍the Chinese ​domestic market is weakening," said GTAI expert Christina Otte. "On the other hand, more and more German suppliers are producing locally ⁠instead of exporting there."

China's share of total German ​exports will fall to 5.2% this year from around 7.5% in 2021, ‌GTAI said.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Maria Martinez)