Paris' Louvre staff votes to extend strike, leaving museum closed

Posted on December 17, 2025

PARIS, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Staff at France's Louvre ‍museum ‌in Paris on Wednesday unanimously voted in ⁠favour of extending ‌a strike over pay and working conditions that began on Monday, leaving the world's ⁠most visited museum closed until further notice.

The museum ​is routinely closed on Tuesdays.

The strike ‌comes after a ⁠spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems, including ​a water leak that damaged ancient books, which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.

Unions ​have ‍said that staff ​at the Louvre are overworked and mismanaged, and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who ⁠has faced intense criticism since burglars in October made off ​with crown jewels worth 88 million euros ($103.14 million), is due to answer questions from the French ‌Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

(Reporting by John Cotton, Dominique Vidalon, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen)

