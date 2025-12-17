LONDON, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - British police said they ‍had ‌charged a 15-year old boy with murder ⁠on Wednesday, ‌following the death of a nine-year-old girl in southwest England.

The girl, Aria Thorpe, died ⁠on Monday as a result of a single ​stab wound, police said a post-mortem ‌examination had found.

The ⁠15-year old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has ​been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

He was arrested in an ​area ‍near to the ​house in Weston-super-Mare where the girl was found, police said in a statement.

"The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount ⁠of shock and upset, with there being a profound ​sense of loss felt throughout the community," Superintendent Jen Appleford said in a statement, adding it was ‌an "incredibly difficult" time for Thorpe's family.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)