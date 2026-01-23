Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Philip Young, a former UK councillor, pleads guilty to 48 charges, including drugging and raping his ex-wife over a decade.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A former British local councillor pleaded guilty on Friday to almost 50 offences, including drugging and raping his ex-wife over the course of more than a decade.
Philip Young, 49, pleaded guilty to 48 offences committed between 2010 and 2023 against his ex-wife Joanne Young, who prosecutors previously said had waived her legal right to anonymity.
Young admitted 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity, seven counts of assault by penetration and four counts of sexual assault at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by James Davey)
