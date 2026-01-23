Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reaffirms Italy's commitment to US cooperation, emphasizing strong ties with both the US and Germany.
ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday Rome's willingness to cooperate with the United States remains firm.
"Italy and Germany are countries that maintain privileged relations with the U.S. ... and this can help in this relationship," Meloni told reporters during a news conference in Rome following a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)
