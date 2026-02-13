Factbox-Who is Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, reappointed for another five years?
Alexei Miller, Gazprom CEO, reappointed for five years. His tenure saw market shifts and controversies, including Gazprom's role in geopolitics.
MOSCOW, Feb 13 - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian gas giant Gazprom, will stay in post for another five years after the board of directors extended his contract, the company said Friday.
Here are some facts about him:
* Miller, 64, was born in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. He worked at the St. Petersburg mayor's office from 1991-1996 in the department for international relations, which was headed at the time by Vladimir Putin.
* In 2001, he took over Gazprom, one of the world's biggest natural gas companies by output and reserves, a year after Putin was elected president.
* Miller helped the state to regain control over Gazprom, ensuring it had a monopoly over exports of natural gas via pipelines.
* Kremlin critics have said that Moscow has often used Gazprom as its "energy weapon", especially in dealing with neighbouring Ukraine, once an important route for Russian gas exports to Europe. Russia denies that.
* In 2007, Gazprom was the world's third-largest company with a market capitalisation of more than $330 billion. A year later, Miller said that Gazprom's market capitalisation, or the value of its shares, would reach $1 trillion in the next seven to eight years.
* But in November 2023, Gazprom's value dropped to $43 billion, less than that of its oil arm, Gazprom Neft, when Gazprom saw its gas exports plummet to post-Soviet lows after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
* Gazprom's pipeline gas exports to Europe last year amounted to around only 18 billion cubic metres, down from 175-180 billion cubic metres per year in 2018 and 2019.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Potter)
Gazprom is a Russian state-owned gas company, one of the largest producers of natural gas in the world, known for its significant role in the energy sector and gas exports.
Market capitalisation is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares, calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares.
A monopoly is a market structure where a single seller or producer controls the entire supply of a product or service, limiting competition.
