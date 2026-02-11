Factbox-Major U-turns on corporate splits in recent years
Explore major corporate U-turns on planned splits, including Kraft Heinz, Pirelli, and HSBC, highlighting strategic business decisions.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz on Wednesday halted plans to split into two, joining a small list of companies to backtrack on major corporate restructuring.
In September, it announced plans to split into two companies - one focused on groceries and the other on sauces and spreads. Here are some major corporations that have called off plans to split:
DUPONT
In January 2025, industrial materials maker DuPont said it no longer intends to separate its water business into a publicly traded company, but would go ahead with the spinoff of its electronics business.
VIRGIN MEDIA O2
In July 2025, Telefonica's CEO Marc Murtra told Reuters that the plan to spin off joint venture Virgin Media O2's fixed network in Britain had been scrapped.
BAYER
In March 2024, Bayer said it would hold off on plans to break apart the group for up to three years so that the new CEO could focus on problems including debt and litigation.
TECK RESOURCES
In April 2023, Teck Resources withdrew its plan to separate its copper and coal businesses, as the company sought to fend off a $22.5 billion takeover attempt from Glencore.
EY
In April 2023, accounting firm EY called off a plan to separate its audit and consulting units after facing resistance from some of the company's partners.
GAP
In January 2020, Gap scrapped a plan to spin off its Old Navy unit, saying it would work to reverse dropping sales instead.
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
