Comparing Netflix and Paramount's Bids for Warner Bros Discovery

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance sweetened its bid for Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday by offering extra cash for each quarter the deal fails to close after the end of this year and agreeing to cover the breakup fee the HBO owner would owe Netflix if it walked away from their deal.

Warner Bros chose Netflix as its suitor last year, rebuffing Paramount Skydance's hostile bid.

Here is how both the bids compare:

Netflix Paramount Skydance

Savings $2 billion to $3 Combined business will

billion in annual execute more than $6

savings billion in cost

synergies

Offer All-cash $27.75 per All-cash tender offer of

share $30.00 per share and a

ticking fee of 25 cents

per share for every

quarter the deal does

not close starting

January 1, 2027

Premium 121.3% to Warner Bros 139% to the undisturbed

Discovery's closing Warner Bros' stock price

price on September 10 of $12.54 as of

September 10

Closing Between 12 months and More than 12 months

18 months

CEOs Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos David Ellison

and Greg Peters

Backers and Debt funding of up to Amended offer is fully

financing $59 billion via Wells financed by an increased

Fargo, BNP Paribas, $43.6 billion of equity

HSBC Bank, along with commitments from the

cash on hand Ellison family and

RedBird Capital

Partners, a personal

guarantee from Larry

Ellison of $43.3

billion, and $54 billion

of debt commitments from

Bank of America,

Citigroup and Apollo.

Other financing partners

include Saudi Arabia's

Public Investment Fund,

Abu Dhabi-based L’imad

Holding Company PJSC,

Qatar Investment

Authority

Value Enterprise value of Enterprise value of $108

$82.7 billion, equity billion, equity value of

value of $72.0 billion $78 billion

Breakup fee Netflix to pay $5.8 Paramount to pay $5.8

billion, Warner Bros billion. It has also

to pay $2.8 billion agreed to cover the $2.8

billion breakup-fee

Warner Bros owes

Netflix. It also said it

would backstop Warner

Bros' planned debt

exchange, eliminating

the risk of a potential

$1.5 billion fee owed to

bondholders and would

grant WBD the same

interim operating

flexibility it

negotiated with Netflix.

Streaming Over 325 million 79.1 million

subscribers

U.S. "I haven't been Trump in a post on Truth

President involved," Trump said Social criticized CBS

Donald in an interview with and its new owners after

Trump's NBC News in February. Paramount was acquired

comments "I must say, I guess by Skydance. He said

I'm considered to be a that since the

very strong president. acquisition, the program

I've been called by 60 minutes has "actually

both sides. It's the gotten worse." In the

two sides, but I've past, however, Trump has

decided I shouldn't be praised Paramount

involved. The Justice Skydance CEO David

Department will handle Ellison, calling him

it." Previously, Trump "great".

has said, "Netflix is

a great company.

They've done a

phenomenal job. Ted is

a fantastic man… They

have a very big market

share and when they

have Warner Bros., you

know, that share goes

up a lot so, I don't

know."

Market cap Valued at $343.98 Valued at $11.45 billion

billion as of closing as of closing price on

price on February 9. February 9.

Assets on Warner Bros' film and All of Warner Bros

the line television studios, Discovery including

videogame IP and film, television,

developers, HBO streaming, gaming and

network and its cable television

content library, and networks including HBO

the HBO Max streaming and CNN.

service.

Source: Company filings, LSEG data, media reports

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala, Anhata Rooprai and Arnav Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)