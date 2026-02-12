Exclusive-EU looking to ease path for pan-European deal approvals, sources say
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
The EU plans to simplify approval for pan-European mergers, focusing on innovation and sustainability to enhance global competitiveness.
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European companies looking to build scale through acquisitions to better compete with non-EU rivals could increase their chances of winning regulatory approval if deals are on a pan-European level, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The European Commission is aiming to set down conditions for deal approvals in its overhaul of merger rules dating from 2004, the people said. A draft will be published in the spring for feedback before regulators implement any changes.
The EU proposal to encourage more pan-European mergers comes amid calls from businesses, especially telecoms operators, for looser EU merger rules to allow them to scale up and as Europe looks to reduce its economic dependence on the U.S. and China.
Regulators want to encourage pan-European deals rather than national deals which boost the market power of a few players.
The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, declined to comment on Thursday.
Discussions on the benefits of a merger which regulators will take into account when assessing deals are now focused on innovation, sustainability, resilience, investment and employment, the sources said.
Companies stand a better chance with innovation arguments, they said, as the others are more difficult to quantify.
EU merger rules traditionally seek to ensure that deals do not result in price hikes and fewer products, which critics say should be broadened to take into account innovation and investment and other factors.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
A merger is a business combination where two companies join to form a single entity, often to enhance competitiveness and market reach.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Market power refers to the ability of a company to influence the price of a product or service in the market, often due to its size or dominance.
Sustainability in business refers to practices that meet current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, often focusing on environmental and social impacts.
Regulatory changes are modifications to laws or guidelines that govern how businesses operate, often aimed at improving market conditions or protecting consumers.
Explore more articles in the Finance category